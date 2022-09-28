Panchayats dept to home-deliver food from Sasthi to Dashami

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department is all set to satiate the taste buds of the food lovers this Durga Puja with a plethora of food. The doorstep delivery service will kick off right from Sasthi and will continue till Dashami.



"There is a large section of people particularly the middle-aged and the elderly who are reluctant in going out to restaurants for dining to avoid the Puja crowd. But, they do not want to lose out on the opportunity of gorging on a variety on their platter. So we are home-delivering lunch and dinner right at their doorstep from Sasthi till Dashami" a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) – an autonomous organisation under P & RD department which is executing the food preparation and delivery said.

The Sasthi menu will have Sornochura Chaaler Bhaat, Sona Moong Dal, Chingri diye Kopir Dalna, Chingri Macher Malaikari, Bonmorog er Jhol, Chatni and Mishti at Rs 475, the Saptami menu will have Sornochura Chaaler Bhaat, Macher Matha diye Dal, Fish Orly (Bhetki, 2 pc), Katla Kaliya, Hilsa Paturi, Chatni, Misti at Rs 500.

The Ashtami menu will have a pure vegetarian menu in the form of Khichuri, Labra, Beguni, Basanti Pulao, Potoler Dorma with Chana, Chanar Kofta, Chatni and sweets at Rs 475. There will be also a stand-alone menu for those who will love to have non-veg that includes Polao and Bonmrugi Kasha (4 pc) or Ilish Paturi and Polau both at Rs 280.

The Nabami menu will comprise Basmati Chaal er Bhaat, Gawa Ghee, Sukto, Bhetki Paturi, Kochi Pathar Jhol (4pc), Chatni and Misti at Rs 550.

The Dashami platter will have a special emphasis on sweets that includes Ranaghat rer Pantua, Saktigarh er Lyangcha, Kalna Rosogolla, Nadia Nikuti (50 gm), Pashim Medinipurer Balushahi and Payesh from the house of SHG women.

The menu on that day will be Sada Polao, Navaratna Korma and Jhurjhure Alu Bhaja and all items will come at Rs 375. The dinner menu from Sasthi to Dashami will be Chichen Biriyani and Chicken Chap at Rs 250. Order can be placed before 8 pm the previous day. However, if orders for 500 and 200 plates are placed for lunch and dinner earlier than 8 pm no more orders will be accepted.

Orders can be placed through WhatsApp at 8240622346, 9432207131, 9735929413 and 9734399915.

The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar- New Town in its entirety.

WBCADC will also set up 8 stalls in different Puja pandals in Salt Lake and north Kolkata.