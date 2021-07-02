Panchayats Dept starts monthly home delivery of meals for elderly

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has started home delivery of cooked food for senior citizens of Salt Lake and New Town on a monthly basis from Thursday. The menu has been set keeping in mind the requirements of a balanced diet. The meals are available at an affordable rate of only Rs 4,600 per month.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) — an autonomous organisation under the P &RD department — is executing the service of providing lunch and dinner monthly platters for all interested people who are above 60 years of age. People can enrol with Rs 2,300 (half the total amount). The balance can be paid after a month's delivery.

"A brainchild of P& RD minister Subrata Mukherjee, the department is committed to serve the senior citizens considering the fact that it is difficult for them to cook at home. There are many senior citizens in Salt Lake and New Town who live alone with their children settled abroad," a senior CADC official said.

Senior citizens, who will avail this monthly package, can order a weekend special menu of WBCADC either on Friday, Saturday or Sunday complimentary. The weekend special menu comprises biryani or Chinese items.

The menu has been uploaded on WBCADC website and its Facebook page too. Orders can be placed through WhatsApp by sending messages to 8170887794, 6290225859 and 9163123556. Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, who is a resident of Salt Lake, is a regular recipient of cooked food from WBCADC. "The quality of food is very good and the price is very reasonable," Das said.