Panchayats dept comes up with spl tricolour platter

kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department is all set to home deliver a special platter highlighting the tricolour of the country's national flag on the occasion of Independence Day with the aim to satiate the taste buds of the food lovers.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation(WBCADC) – an autonomous organisation under the aegis of P&RD department will execute the food delivery.

The special menu that will be made available during lunch on the Independence Day (August 15) comprise - Saffron Rice, Paneer Pasinda, Malai Fish (with Chital fish white in colour), Hariyali Wild Jhargram Chicken (use of pudina leaf, coriander leaf and green chilli for greenish colour) and Rasomalai. Persons interested to have this menu home delivered will have to place order before 5 pm the previous day. The items will come at Rs 500 per plate.

WBCADC also has an attractive food package on Saturday and Sunday (August 13 and 14)just ahead of the Independence Day. The menu includes : Saffron Rice, Narkel diye Mug Dal, Mutton Curry (4 piece) and Sweets priced at Rs 275 per plate will be available both during lunch and dinner.

The Rasomalai and the sweet for both the food package is being procured from Sundarini Naturals that offers milk and a plethora of milk products.

It is the brand of Sunderban Co Operative and Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd. Sundarini is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that was rolled out to empower the women of Sunderbans in 2015.

Order can be placed through WhatsApp numbers 8170887794, 8240822346 and 9432207131. The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar- New Town in entirety. In Howrah delivery will be available till Nabanna.