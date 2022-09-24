Panchayats department to offer Mahalaya spl vegetarian platter for home delivery

kolkata: The state Panchayats & Rural Development (P& RD) department has decided to home deliver a special platter to tickle the taste buds of the food-loving Bengalis right on the day of Mahalaya, September 25.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) - an autonomous organization under the state P& RD department will execute food delivery at doorstep.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently approved the brand and logo of WBCADC which has been christened as Mrittika. This is for the first time WBCADC will do home delivery with its brand name Mrittika and to further enhance the brand value, the food will be tested from NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories). The test report will reach us on Saturday and the next day we will execute the food delivery," a senior official of WBCADC said.

The menu has been tailor-made to suit the occasion of Mahalaya, when usually vegeterian food is preferred. The menu comprise 'Radhaballavi', 'Cholar Dal' (with 'narkel'), 'Sada Pulao', 'Fulkopir Dalna' and sweet.

The price of each plate is Rs 325. There will be a maximum of 200 plates each for lunch and dinner and order can be placed before 8 pm on Saturday.

Orders can be placed through whats app numbers 8240622346 and 9432207131.

The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop to Behala. In Howrah delivery will be available till Nabanna.