Panchayats department offers home delivery of Eid platter

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD) department has come up with a special Eid platter for dinner that will be home delivered to people ordering the same.



The department feels that at a time when restaurants are closed because of the Covid pandemic situation and people cannot go out dining, the special platter will ensure that family members can enjoy their meal together within the confines of their respective residences.

West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) — an autonomous organisation under the P& RD department — will start the special menu delivery from Friday. The service will be continued till May 21.

The delivery area will cover entire Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat-New Town and also the stretch from Dakshineshwar to Nabanna.

"We have been home delivering special menu on different occasions for the last few years. The Eid menu has been tailor made depending on the occasion and the food choice of the Muslim community," a senior CADC official said.

Five special platters that will be available include Chicken Biryani, Chicken Chap and Sewai (Rs 325), Lamb Biriyani, Chicken Chap and Sewai (Rs 400).

Duck Biryani, Chicken Chap and Sewai (Rs 400), Kadaknath Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Chap and Sewai (Rs 350) and snacks of Malai Kebab (4 pcs) will be available at Rs 100.

Orders can be placed only through WhatsApp 9163123556/9735929413/8170887794/6290255859.

CADC already has 1,000 customers in its WhatsApp group who avail of vegetables, grocery items, fish and meat.