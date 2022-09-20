Panchayat Upopradhan Bhadu Sheikh murder: One key accused held

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of the prime accused of Barosal Panchayat Upopradhan, Bhadu Sheikh, at Bogtui in Rampurhat of Birbhum.



Sona Sheikh, was one of the prime accused in the case who was absconding since March 21 night, when Bhadu was killed by hurling of bombs. Earlier CBI had filed chargsheet against four persons including Sona at the local court. Also the central agency had filed a chargesheet against 16 persons in the Bogtui arson case. It was alleged that the group involved in the arson case was led by Bhadu. CBI had mentioned that both the incidents were the fallout of a long standing rivalry between the two groups.