Panchayat Pradhan's son found dead

kolkata: Tension prevailed at Kandi in Murshidabad after a Panchayat Pradhan's son was found murdered on Thursday morning.



According to sources, Rajibur Rahman (33) was the son of Tanjila Bibi, who is the Panchayat Pradhan of Kumrshand. Rahman used to stay in their poultry firm at night and return home in the morning. On Wednesday night Rahman as usual went out of his home after dinner. But when he did not return within the scheduled time on Thursday morning, his family members started searching for him. Rahman's body was found lying on the ground in the Kandi area. Locals said Rahman had worked hard during the Assembly election 2021 and due to his efforts Trinamool Congress was leading from the area. They alleged he was murdered. However, no specific names were mentioned by his family members. A murder case has been registered.