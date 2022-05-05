Panchayat Pradhan held for cheating bizman

KOLKATA: Diamond Harbour police arrested the Pradhan of Debipur Panchayat of Falta in South 24 Parganas for allegedly cheating and assaulting a businessman.



According to sources, a few days ago the accused panchayat Pradhan Sanatan Pramanik allegedly took away some fish from a businessman of Thakurpukur without paying the price. It is also alleged that Pramanik asked the businessman to go with him for the money.

When the businessman went to Pramanik's house he was allegedly assaulted by the Pradhan. Later the businessman lodged a complaint at the Falta police station. On Wednesday cops of Falta police station picked up Pramanik from his home. Recently, CM directed the police to take immediate action irrespective of party colour or backing if somebody's involvement is found in a particular crime.