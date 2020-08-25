Pamphlets with do's & don'ts about dengue distributed

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started distributing pamphlets among the people living in houses and apartments to create an awareness to curb spreading of dengue.



The two page pamphlet written in Bengali, Hindi and Urdu will be distributed among 7.20 lakh house and apartment owners. It contains the telephone numbers of KMC control room, that is, 033 2286– 1212/1313/1414 and KMC whatsapp number – 91 8335988888.

The pamphlet contains in details the symptoms that often lead to dengue. These are, fever, joint pain as dengue was often referred to as the bone breaking disease, pain in the eyes and weakness even after when fever has gone. The civic authorities have asked people suffering from fever to get in touch with the urban health unit without any delay. The KMC conducts dengue NS1 Antigen test following the ELISA method within five days when a person is suffering from fever. After five days, Dengue IgM Antibody tests are conducted following the ELISA method. Both the costly blood tests are conducted free of cost at the KMC laboratory.

The pamphlets maintained that a person suffering from Dengue can be treated at home and it will have to be ensured that the patient is under complete bed rest. They will have to be given plenty of water glucose etc. In case the patient is having stomach ache, or nausea or bleeding through nose, mouth or gum accompanied by breathing difficulty, then the person will have to be hospitalized.

The pamphlet contains the dos and don'ts that need to be strictly followed. It has been found that many people living in houses and tall buildings were ignoring the dos and don'ts. The residents have been requested not to throw garbage, empty bottles, tea cups in the open.

The overhead tanks and underground reservoirs should be properly covered and the water containers, flower vase and tray of refrigerators should be cleaned once in a week. The residents should ensure that there is no accumulation of water on the rooftop.

The civic authorities have urged the people to cooperate with the staffs who visit their premises and get the blood tests done free at KMC laboratories. KMC has 15 Dengu detection labs in the city.