Pamela seeks additional security, cites death threats

Kolkata: The fourth Additional District Judge's (ADJ) Court, Alipore has called for a report from the jail superintendent after lawyer of Pamela Goswami filed petition seeking additional security for the BJP youth leader.



Few days ago Goswami had alleged threat to her life in judicial custody.

On Saturday her lawyer Kailash Tamoli appealed before the NDPS court to keep Goswami in a safe place or step-up her security during her judicial custody at Alipore women's correctional home. He also appealed to shift Goswami's friend Prabir Kumar Dey who is presently in judicial custody at Presidency Correctional Home to Dum Dum Correctional Home.

After hearing the petition magistrate called for a report from both the jail superintendents on March 9.