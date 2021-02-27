Pamela promised poll ticket, was to meet minister before arrest: Sources

Kolkata: BJP Yuva Morcha state secretary Pamela Goswami was reportedly promised a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections and she was accompanied by a man to New Alipore, who fled when the cops arrived on February 19.

The cops from the Detective Department came to know that on February 19, Goswami was scheduled to meet a senior BJP leader somewhere in New Alipore, who is also a Central minister. The man, who told Goswami to wait before meeting with the minister, had called Rakesh Singh following which her car was surrounded by the police. Goswami had alleged that she was framed by Rakesh. She also claimed that the man, who accompanied her, had placed the drugs inside the car.

Then, he pretended to call the personal secretary of the minister but actually the man had called Rakesh. During scrutinisation of the call details, cops found that the man had called Jitendra Singh, a close aide of Rakesh. When police tried to find Jitendra, they learnt that Rakesh was using the SIM card registered in his name. Jitendra was also nabbed along with the BJP leader on Tuesday night from Galsi in East Burdwan. Police have also seized the mobile phone used by Rakesh inside which the SIM registered on Jitendra's name was found.

Police have come to know about another person who

was also promised an

Assembly election ticket and was about to meet the minister on February 19.