Pamela Goswami drug case: New Alipore cops under Lalbazar radar

Kolkata: The police personnel of New Alipore police station who were handling the case of drug seizure from BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami's car, are under scanner of the state Detective Department.

According to sources, since Goswami was arrested, she kept on accusing the OC, New Alipore, Amit Shankar Mukherjee for his alleged connection with BJP leader Rakesh Singh. Goswami had claimed that she was being accompanied by a man identified as Amrit Singh in order to meet a senior BJP leader who is also a central minister, regarding a discussion to get a ticket for the upcoming Assembly Election.

On February 19, just before the police arrested her, Amrit fled from the spot. Meanwhile, police will retrieve the CCTV footage from the hard disk seized form Rakehs's house.