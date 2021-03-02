Pamela drug haul case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh's ally held





Kolkata: Police have arrested a youth identified as Suraj Kumar Shaw in connection with BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami drug haul case.

This apart on Monday, BJP leader Rakesh Singh was produced at the Alipore court and has been remanded to police custody again till March 9.

Shaw was arrested on Sunday night from his residence in Watgunge and his scooter was seized which was allegedly used to help the accused Amrit Singh plant drug inside Goswami's car. According to sources, during probe police scrutinized many CCTV footages and a few days ago spotted Amrit leaving the spot riding a scooter with someone.

During scrutinisation of Rakesh's call details, cops found he was frequently in touch with Shaw and Amrit for the past few days. After Shaw was picked up, he reportedly confessed that Rakesh had instructed him to wait near the spot from where Goswami was arrested on February 19 and help Amrit flee.

On that day Amrit was present inside Goswami's car. After reaching New Alipore, Goswami's driver deboarded the car first. Then Goswami and the other two left the car. But Amrit was still sitting and he did something by bending down which got recorded in CCTV footages. Later he deboarded the car and walked towards Shaw and sat on the pillion seat of the scooter. Police are interrogating Shaw to find out where Amrit is hiding. On Monday the public prosecutor appealed for Rakesh's police remand again citing these grounds which was granted later.