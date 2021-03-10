Pamela drug case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh asked me to buy drugs, claims arrested aide

Kolkata: A woman identified as Amrita Singh alias Sweety has been arrested on Monday night from Salt Lake in connection with the New



Alipore drug seizure case involving BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami.

She was produced at the Alipore NDPS court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody

till March 18. The police claimed that Amrita was engaged by the BJP leader Rakesh Singh to procure drugs from drug peddlers. Sources informed that she met with the BJP leader during a party at a night club during 2019. Later, Rakesh told her that he needed drugs in order to provide the same to a

few people. During interrogation, Amrita told the cops that she used to purchase cocaine from drug peddlers against Rs 9,500 per gram and handed it over to Rakesh.

A few days ahead of Goswami's arrest she had handed over a few grams of cocaine to Rakesh. Amrita is being interrogated to find out from whom she used to procure the drugs. Police are also trying to find out the people who used to receive drugs from Rakesh as claimed by Amrita.