'Palliative restoration worth about Rs 300 cr needs to be carried out'

Kolkata: With a massive destruction caused to irrigation infrastructure due to the incessant rainfall followed by floods, the state government's assessment revealed that there is a need to carry out "palliative restoration" worth nearly Rs 300 crore for the damages took place only in the month of September.



Bengal, mainly the southern part, has faced one after the other natural calamities since the month of May amidst the Covid pandemic. Before overcoming the aftermath of the cyclone Yaas in May, incessant rainfall marred south Bengal districts four times in June, August and September.

A compiled study revealed that the state government needs to carry out only palliative work worth Rs 650 crores for the damages caused to embankments, culverts, small bridges and other irrigation infrastructures since cyclone Yaas hit the state.

Sources said that the assessment has been done to ascertain the areas where palliative restoration is needed before taking up a long-term project and it revealed that the work worth Rs 185 crore and Rs 103 crore is needed only for the devastation due to incessant rainfall and flood in mid September and again in September end respectively.

The south Bengal districts had also received heavy rainfall in July end and August beginning and the destruction caused to irrigation infrastructure needs palliative restoration worth around Rs 223 crore.

The state Irrigation and Waterways department has submitted the assessment to the state Emergency Services and Civil Defence department. Sources said that the state government would send a compiled report on the devastation caused due to the natural calamities to the Centre.

Since the time of cyclone Yaas, the state Irrigation and Waterways department has already taken up palliative restoration work worth around Rs 130 crore in south Bengal districts and already work of around Rs 50 crore is complete.