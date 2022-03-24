Palanquin ambulances to be launched in Buxa Hills

KOLKATA: Alipurduar district administration has taken up a unique step of introducing palanquin ambulances for the smooth transportation of elderly patients and pregnant women in Buxa Hills.



Palanquins will be made of aluminium. These palanquin ambulances will transport the pregnant women to the hospital from Kalchini Buxa hills. The hospital in Kalchini is situated on the foothills. As it is a difficult hilly region, patients cannot be transported through ambulances. Patients have to come downhill only by foot. The pregnant women used to face difficulties while coming to the hospitals. Around 9 palanquin ambulances will be introduced initially. District health department plays a pivotal role in this project. Aluminium palanquins are comparatively light. It may be mentioned here that palanquin ambulances were earlier introduced in the region also. These palanquins were made of wood as a result they were comparatively heavy. According to sources, nearly around Rs 1 lakh would be spent for constructing each aluminium palanquin.

State government has already set up waiting huts in various islands of South 24-Parganas so that pregnant women in the far off areas can be given treatment from these facilities. Various district administrations have taken steps after Chief Minister directed the officials of to take immediate measures for patients.