Pained by the untimely demise of Gen Bipin Rawat: Mamata

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep condolences for the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in the tragic chopper accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.



"Pained by the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in the tragic accident in Coonoor today. The entire nation mourns this irreparable loss. We will always remember the courage and devotion with which he served our nation," the chief minister tweeted.

She received the news of General Rawat's chopper accident while taking the administrative review meeting in Malda.

She ended the meeting midway soon after receiving the news of the chopper accident of the Chief of Defence Staff.

She said: "We have received a sad news just now. I am really shocked and have no words to express my grief. I am ending the meeting though we had some more things to discuss."

After ending the meeting midway, she tweeted: "Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured"