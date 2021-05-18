Paid Suvendu too, why no arrest: Narada sting editor Mathew Samuel

KOLKATA: Mathew Samuel, the complainant in the 2016 Narada tapes case, demanded the arrest of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the same.



Samuel had conducted a sting operation in which several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were seen accepting money. The CBI on Monday arrested three Trinamool Congress leaders — including Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra — along with former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. The CBI also filed a charge-sheet against them.

While giving an interview to a national channel, Samuel said: "I had gone and given money to Suvendu Adhikari in his office. His name is not on the list. What happened? A forensic examination was conducted and it was proven… the CBI took a statement from me too." He added: "I even got to know that Suvendu Adhikari admitted that he received the money from me."

Adhikari and BJP leader Mukul Roy were seen taking money in the Narada tapes. But later both the leaders joined the BJP and won the Assembly elections in 2021. No attempt has ever been made to arrest them.

On social media, people questioned the integrity of CBI for its 'biased action.' They alleged that it was evident that the Central agency was acting at the behest of the BJP's central leadership. They also condemned the partisan attitude of the Governor.