Padding up for Sourav, Mamata requests PM Modi to allow him to contest ICC polls

Kolkata: Expressing her shock over former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly being deprived of a second term for the post of BCCI president, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Ganguly to run for the ICC chief's post.



"This is my humble request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Sourav [Ganguly] to run for the ICC post. He is a national treasure, and his removal from the BCCI president's post is unjustifiable. Please consider this matter in light of the future of sports in our country," Banerjee said after landing at Bagdogra airport on Monday afternoon.

She reiterated that injustice has been meted out to Ganguly who has led the Indian cricket team and the BCCI with utmost dedication and responsibility. She added that it was a matter of shock and shame that he was ousted from the BCCI unceremoniously.

"Sourav is not affiliated with any political party. My request to the Centre is that this matter should not be treated politically or vindictively. I, once again, request the government to not act vindictively and take the decision based on the betterment of cricket and sports," Banerjee said.

"The Supreme Court had given a three-year extension to both Sourav Ganguly and Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, but for reasons not known, Jay Shah is still continuing as the BCCI general secretary while Sourav has been removed from his position. Our grievance is why Sourav Ganguly was removed from the BCCI. We want to know on whose order it was done? We believe that injustice has been done to Ganguly," she added.

Banerjee clarified that there was no problem with Jay Shah continuing at the BCCI. "He is not a BJP member. If he does good work, I will support him but if he doesn't, we will question him," she pointed out.

Citing instances of both Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar who went on to head the ICC after the completion of their tenure at the BCCI, the Bengal Chief Minister said the only compensation to the move should be that Sourav Ganguly be allowed to contest the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman's elections scheduled in November.

After being denied another term in the BCCI, Ganguly has already made it clear that he is not taking a sabbatical from the cricket administration and is set to contest elections to return as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

Before heading the BCCI, Ganguly spent five years as office-bearer in CAB, first as joint secretary, and then as president after the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. In 2015, Ganguly was declared CAB president by Banerjee. He is set to head the state body again.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari countered the attack by Mamata, saying that the TMC chief should remove Shah Rukh Khan and make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal.