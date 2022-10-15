Pact signed for river cruise packages to the Sunderbans and Mayapur

KOLKATA: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)—a subsidiary of the Indian Railways—has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Vivada Corporation to offer river cruise packages to the Sunderbans, Mayapur and various other areas in the state.



This brings good news for the tourists, both domestic and international, who want to embark on a mesmerising river journey. Zafar Azam, IRCTC's Group General Manager, and Tiripti and Tista Nath, Directors of Vivada Corporation, were present at the MoU signing ceremony. The MoU will be effective for a year.

Azam said people from around the world had shown keen interest towards visiting Sunderbans by the means of river cruise. Cruising along the waterways, the tourists can catch a glimpse of the dense forests in the Sunderbans, which are home to the magnificent Royal Bengal tigers. Mayapur, the headquarters of ISKCON, attracts tourists from different countries. The construction of the new temple is underway at Mayapur. Once the temple is built, the tourist influx is expected to increase in Mayapur, near Nabadwip in Nadia district.

Tista Nath said there were plans to take the tourists to Murshidabad and Varanasi by river cruise.