Oyetri case: Mukundapur AMRI fined Rs 10 lakh

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on AMRI Hospital, Mukundapur, for its negligence due to which two-and-a-half-year old Oyetri Dey died two years ago.



After conducting a thorough probe into the incident, the WBCERC has pronounced that there was negligence on the part of the hospital. It has also instructed the private hospital authorities to provide due compensation to the victim's family. After the victim died, her family members registered a complaint with the WBCERC.

They said that the Commission has spoken to all the parties through video conference. The Commission also added that it found negligence on the part of the hospital which eventually led to her death.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on January 15 in 2018 with respiratory distress. Two days later, she died in the hospital. The hospital authorities claimed that the patient had heart related problems.

The girl's mother, however, said her daughter had died due to the application of the wrong drug. They later went to the Commission.

Post-mortem report later confirmed that she had no heart-related issues.

In response to the order of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission regarding compensation in a case from January 2018, AMRI authorities said: "We are yet to receive any formal notification. However, we will abide by whatever ruling has been passed by the Hon'ble Commission."