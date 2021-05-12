Oxygen & manpower shortage slows down Joka Metro work

KOLKATA: Unavailability of oxygen other than for medical use amid the Covid pandemic situation as well as shortage of manpower have slowed down the work for Joka–Majerhat section of 16.72 km Joka–BBD Bagh Metro corridor.



"Oxygen is required for casting of piers, construction of sheds and work related to steel fabrication. But under the present pandemic situation when demand for oxygen has increased in the medical sector, there is non-availability of the same in other sectors. So, works at our various sites have been affected," a senior officer of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), which is executing the project, said.

RVNL is also working on New Garia- Airport metro project. But, the priority as per directions of the Rail Ministry has been laid on executing the Joka-BBD Bagh Metro project.

RVNL has set a deadline of 2022 for commissioning the stretch from Joka till Majerhat.

A number of labourers from districts like Malda and Murshidabad, who had gone to cast votes, have not returned after the elections amid the Covid situation.

Moreover, some labourers from neighbouring states like Bihar and Jharkhand have returned to their respective villages.

"We are presently working with 30 per cent of our workforce and hoping that vaccination for the labourers and staff working at various sites are carried out at the earliest," the official added.

The official maintained that the track laying work from Joka to Taratala, that had started in August last year, progressed well.

It is for the first time when indigenously-manufactured rail tracks are being used for any Metro project in the country.

Till date, all metro projects in the country have been operating on rails imported from European countries and Japan.

The elevated portion from Joka to Majherhat has seven stations, including Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, Taratala and Majerhat stations.