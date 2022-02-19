Owners of pool cars seek waiver of fines on road tax, permit renewal

KOLKATA: Pool car operators on Friday wrote to the state Transport department seeking waiver of penalties on Road tax, CF and permit renewal.



"We have submitted the letter to the principal secretary Transport, government of Bengal, Paribahan Bhawan I. The officials assured us that they will forward it to the higher authority," said Sudip Dutta, secretary of Pool Cars Owners' Welfare Association.

He reiterated that the state government had waived the penalty on tax and additional tax for pool car owners till December 31, 2021.

However, pool cars are not plying since March 25 due to closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Depending upon

the distance, pool car operators charge between Rs 800 and Rs 1800 from the parents of the pupil on a monthly basis. Pool car operators pointed

out that paying road tax penalty is an additional burden at this time of financial crisis due to Covid safety restrictions.