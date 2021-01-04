Owaisi acting at the behest of BJP leader Amit Shah: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy termed AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) as a proxy party of BJP and called its supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's Bengal visit on Sunday as an attempt to shift Muslim votes in favour of the saffron



party.

Roy, however, reiterated that such moves would have no effect on the Muslim population in the state, who are safe and secured under the leadership of Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee and an integral part of the development in Bengal that has taken

place irrespective of caste and creed.

"Owaisi acts at the behest of senior BJP leader Amit Shah and the people of Bengal have understood that his main intention is to shift Muslim votes from TMC to the saffron party. So, if they support Owaisi they will be strengthening the hands of BJP. He is trying to forge ties with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, but that won't yield any result.

Muslims here are mostly Bengali-speaking, and won't support him as they stand

firmly by the side of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Roy said.

Owaisi on Sunday arrived at Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district and held discussion with Siddiqui, a Pirzada (religious leader) from Furfura Sharif, who has been vocal against the ruling party over a host of issues in the

recent past.

"He (Owaisi) has been planning to float a minority outfit of his own in Bengal. The entire committee of AIMIM had joined TMC a few months back. Owaisi had no other option but to approach Abbas Siddiqui . But, I believe that the minority in

Bengal will not support BJP," Roy added.

This is Owaisi's first visit to Bengal following his announcement to contest elections in the state. AIMIM had put up a good show during

Bihar polls last year by bagging 5 seats.

Owaisi denied any alliance or understanding with the saffron party and said his party would work together with Abbas Siddiqui.

"He (Abbas Siddiqui) is elder to me and once we forge an alliance before the elections, it is he who will formally announce the same in due time," Owaisi said.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.