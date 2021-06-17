Overnight showers lash South Bengal

kolkata: South Bengal districts received overnight rainfall on Wednesday leading to the waterlogging in some pockets of the city.



The drainage department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) however managed to discharge the accumulated water within a short span of time.

Monsoon has already set in South Bengal causing more rainfall. Some parts like Kidderpore Bhu Kailash road, Ramanath Pal road, Berapukur More, Babubazar, Mominpur Bazar were inundated in the morning due to overnight rainfall.

It has brought down the temperature by few notches giving a respite to the city dwellers from the heat and humid condition.

The city's sky partially remained cloudy from Wednesday morning.

Various South Bengal districts received scattered rainfall on Wednesday. Apart from Kolkata various other districts ~ North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore received rainfall on Wednesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that various south Bengal districts will witness thundershower and lightning in the next 48 hours especially in the evening hours.

A gust of wind measuring around 40-50 kmph may be sweeping through different south Bengal districts. There is also a possibility of thundershower in some North Bengal districts as well.

City's temperature dropped by 4 degree Celsius due to overnight rainfall. The highest temperature of the city remained at around 29 degree Celsius on Wednesday and the lowest temperature recorded at around 25 degree Celsius which is 2 degree below normal. The highest humidity level in the city in its adjacent districts touched 98 percent on Wednesday.

"Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda in North Bengal will receive thunheshower in the next two days. In case of South Bengal, it will rain on Thursday and it will further intensify on Friday. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued to some south Bengal districts," a weather official said.

No incident of death due to lightning reported from the state on Wednesday. The weather officer has already alerted that there may be lightning in some districts along with thundershower. The State government has been carrying out campaign through advertisements to make people aware as to what precautionary measures they have to take. It may be mentioned here that nearly 40 people died in a single day in Bengal couple of days back due to lightning.