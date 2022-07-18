Overall rain deficit in Bengal stands at 28% so far this year

kolkata: A low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal but it failed to bring heavy spells of rainfall in the city and other South Bengal districts.



South Bengal had a rain deficit of around 46 per cent till July 15 whereas the state has so far seen an overall deficit of 28 per cent.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the people in all the South Bengal districts will continue to witness discomfort caused by high humidity in the next couple of days with no major rainfall in any parts. There may be some sporadic rainfall in some parts.

The MeT office said that the North Bengal districts will again receive heavy rainfall from Tuesday while Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will only witness some light rainfall in some pockets mostly in the coastal areas.

"Discomfort will prevail in South Bengal with no spells of heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

People in north Bengal will also feel hot weather till July 18 following which there may be heavy rainfall.

The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall after July 18. The city's temperature will also go up," a weather official said.

Kolkata registered its highest temperature over 34.2 degree Celsius on Saturday which was two degrees above normal. The lowest temperature stood at 27.5 degree Celsius. Relative humidity level in Kolkata crossed 82 per cent.