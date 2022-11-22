Over Rs 3K cr revenue collected in H1-FY 23

KOLKATA: The revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges (SD&RCs) for West Bengal was recorded at Rs 3,802 crore for H1-FY 23.



The revenue collection in H1-FY 23 recorded a surge of 25 per cent from Rs 3,000 crore in H1-FY 22.

This also made West Bengal the state with the 21st highest annual percentage increment and 11th highest in absolute revenue terms in the SD&RCs revenue in the country.

A study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited has pegged that the state's average monthly revenue collection in H1-FY 23 was Rs 634 crore as compared to Rs 500 crore in H1-FY 22.

West Bengal contributed 4 per cent to the overall revenue collections in the country.

The cumulative revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges

(SD&RCs) from 27 states and one Union territory (J&K) in India has been recorded at Rs 94,847 crore for H1-FY 23.

This has recorded a surge of 35 per cent from Rs 70,120 crore in H1-FY 22.

The average monthly revenue collection in H1-FY 23 was Rs 15,807 crore as compared to Rs 11,687 crore in H1-FY 22.