Over four lakh cumulatively vaccinated in a day

kolkata: After Monday, Bengal once again administered more than 4 lakh daily doses on Tuesday as well. This is for the third time the state touches 4 lakh mark.



Around 4,03,134 doses of Covid vaccinne have been administered on Tuesday whereas on Monday the state had recorded the administration of 4.4 lakh doses. Nearly four months ago in April 5, the state had administered around 4.75 lakh doses. Monday's figure was the second highest single day doses conducted by the health department so far.

Bengal achieved another milestone on Monday by cumulatively administering over 3 crore doses so far since the immunization started. On Tuesday, the total number of vaccinations so far in the state reached 3,06,68,770. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 64,79,193 doses have been administered so far.

Around 3,218 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Tuesday. Around 2,362 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states.

Bengal received around 36 lakh doses of vaccine in July but they are not enough. Incidents of agitations are often reported from various centers. State health department had to deliberately scale down the vaccination drive due to a lack of adequate stock. State government has however asked the district officials to ensure that people seeking second doses are not denied. Health department set a target of carrying out 5 lakh daily vaccinations but due to a shortage in the supply it fails to achieve 5 lakh mark.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Delhi, urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send more doses of Covid vaccines to the state. It is often alleged that more doses are being sent to BJP ruled states.