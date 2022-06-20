Over 9K kids given polio vaccine in city

kolkata: Over 9545 children in Borough XV of Kolkata Municipal Corporation were administered polio vaccine on Sunday.



The vaccination assumes significance as vaccine derived polio virus ( VDPV) was detected recently from a sewerage sample in Metiaburz that falls under Borough XV. Polio vaccination was carried out across the state on Sunday.

The Health department had stepped up surveillance in six pockets that includes Shyamlal Lane, World Vision School area, Dhaka lock gate, Maheshtala, the port areas and Narkeldanga.

The last time when polio drive was held in February, 7104 children were administered polio vaccine in Borough XV.

Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor of Kolkata who heads the Health department of the civic body went to a girl's school at Nalin Sarkar Street and offered the vaccine to a child that indicated the special emphasis on the drive. The last time polio was detected in a child at Howrah way back in 2011. In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared India polio free in 2014.