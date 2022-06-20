Over 9K kids given polio vaccine in city
kolkata: Over 9545 children in Borough XV of Kolkata Municipal Corporation were administered polio vaccine on Sunday.
The vaccination assumes significance as vaccine derived polio virus ( VDPV) was detected recently from a sewerage sample in Metiaburz that falls under Borough XV. Polio vaccination was carried out across the state on Sunday.
The Health department had stepped up surveillance in six pockets that includes Shyamlal Lane, World Vision School area, Dhaka lock gate, Maheshtala, the port areas and Narkeldanga.
The last time when polio drive was held in February, 7104 children were administered polio vaccine in Borough XV.
Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor of Kolkata who heads the Health department of the civic body went to a girl's school at Nalin Sarkar Street and offered the vaccine to a child that indicated the special emphasis on the drive. The last time polio was detected in a child at Howrah way back in 2011. In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared India polio free in 2014.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath: 'No rollback; applicants must pledge they didn't take part...19 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
No illegality in Bengal govt's Duare Ration scheme, rules Cal HC19 Jun 2022 7:50 PM GMT
India's youth not meant to be doorkeepers of BJP offices: TMC19 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
PM rues politics on 'good initiatives'19 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Oppn to meet on June 2119 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT