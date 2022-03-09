Over 9K health camps held across Bengal since February 18

kolkata: Bengal government has held over 9,700 health camps across the state over a span of 18 days since February 15 as a part of 'Duare Sarkar' initiative. Huge number of people received treatment from these health camps.



According to the Health department sources, over 10 lakh patients have been detected with hypertension during health checkup in these camps. Around 92,000 patients were found to have been suffering from diabetes. Treatment has been started for these patients, who came to the health camps for checkup. Out of total patients, who visited various camps, as many as 53,000 patients have been found infected with tuberculosis. Around 24,000 patients have been referred to various hospitals for further treatment.

More than 1.23 lakh people received Covid vaccine from these health camps. Health department has already asked the administrative officers in the districts to ensure that the infrastructure in these health camps can be boosted up further.

State government in December last year announced that Covid vaccines would be administered from Duare Sarkar camps across Bengal from February. Various tests like diabetes, hypertension and eye tests are available at Duare Sarkar camps. Oral cancer screening will also be done from these camps.

The Health department had already issued necessary instructions to all the District Magistrates and the Chief Medical Officers of Health who are preparing a robust infrastructure to conduct the

programme smoothly.