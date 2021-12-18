Over 9.94 cr doses cumulatively given so far

Kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 9,94,56,996 Covid vaccine doses till Friday.



Around 5,60,383 doses were administered across the state on Friday. State has so far administered around 6,42,59,499 first doses and around 3,51,97,497 crore second doses.

State Health department has also laid stress on the completion of second dose vaccinnation for those whose due dates were over. Many people in the state were found reluctant to receive the second jab. State Health department has given priority to the vaccinnation in the rural areas.

It had already taken up campaigns in the urban and rural areas so that people take the second dose before the due date.

Around 4,141 common vaccination centres were operational in the state on Friday and 6,035 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

State has already started releasing various Covid hospitals from providing dedicated services as the daily infection is under control. Single day infection varies in the state from 450-700, as per data in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Omicron scare in the Bengal, the state health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states.