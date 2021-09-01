Over 99% clear BA/BSc & BCom sem-VI exams

Kolkata: More than 99 per cent students in Calcutta University have passed the B.A/B.Sc/B.Com. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2021 and B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. Part-III (Honours/General/Major) Examinations 2021 (under 1+1+1 system), the results of which were declared on Tuesday.



The results will be handed over to the respective colleges from 2 pm onwards on Wednesday.

This is the first time when the final semester results of B.A. and BSc in undergraduate has been published as per choice based credit system (CBCS). Students have secured grade points on the basis of their performance.

The highest pass percentage 99.99 per cent has been in B. Com (Hons) followed by 99.95 per cent in BSc (Hons) and 99.86 per cent in B.A. (Hons).

The pass percentage in B.A(general) has been 99.78 in BSc (general) 99.74 and in B.Com (general) 99.93 . In BA, B.Sc and B.Com Major 100 per cent students had passed.

About 1lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year in virtual mode with educational institutions being closed because of COVID-19 curbs since March

last year.

"We have published all results related to Undergraduate (UG) within August 31, as stipulated by UGC and state Higher Education department. It was a challenge to conduct the examination process and publish results in these trying times but our entire team was up to it," CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said.