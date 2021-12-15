Over 9.81 crore doses cumulatively given so far

kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 9,81,35,758 Covid vaccinne doses till Tuesday. Around 5,09,074 doses were administered on Tuesday. State has so far administered around 6,41,48,290 first doses and around 3,39,87,468 crore second doses.



State has already started releasing various Covid hospitals from providing dedicated services as the daily infection is under control.

Single-day infection varies in the state from 450-700, as per data in the past few weeks. Jadavpur TB hospital which has been providing dedicated

services will now treat non Covid patients as decided by the state health department. The new building of MR Bangur hospital will start providing non Covid treatment from January.

State health department has also laid stress on the completion of second dose vaccinnation for those whose due dates were over.

Many people in the state were found reluctant to receive the second jab. State Health department has given priority in the vaccination in the

rural areas.

It had already taken up campaigns in the urban and rural areas so that people

take the second dose before the due date.

Around 5,574 common vaccination centers were

operational in the state on Sunday and 5,892 AEFI cases

have been reported in the state so far.

In the wake of Omicron scare in the Bengal, the state health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states.

The Centre also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

No Omicron affected cases have so far been reported in the state so far.