Over 9.70 crore doses cumulatively given so far

kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 9,70,25,916 Covid vaccinne doses till Sunday.



Around 49,887 doses were administered on Sunday. State has so far administered around 6,40,54,468 first doses and around 3,29,71,448 crore second doses.

In the wake of Omicron scare in the Bengal, the state Health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states.

The Centre also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

No Omicron affected cases have so far been reported in the state so far.

Two patients have been admitted in hospitals in separate incidents after they tested positive soon after their arrival from two foreign nations - UK and Bangladesh.

State health department has laid stress on the completion of second dose vaccinnation for those whose due dates were over. Many people in the state were found reluctant to receive the second jab.

Vaccination rate in rural areas of Bengal was comparatively lower compared to urban areas. Hence, the state Health department has given priority to the vaccination in the rural areas.

It had already taken up campaigns in the urban and rural areas so that people take the second dose before the due date.

Incidentally, the expiry period of the Covid vaccinne doses now sent to the state by the Centre has been extended up to 18 months.

Earlier, the vaccinne doses sent by the Centre to the state had an expiry period of 3-4 months.

Around 4,528 common vaccination centers were operational in the state on Sunday and 5,884 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.