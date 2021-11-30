Over 9.21 cr doses cumulatively administered in state so far

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 9,21,78,383 doses across the state till Monday. State has so far administered around 6,31,04,479 first doses and around 2,90,73,904 second doses. As many as 6,25,387 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the state on Monday.



Out of the total 10 crore population in Bengal, around 9.21 crore people have already received at least a single jab. State has given priority to rural vaccinations. Due to relentless campaigns carried out by the health department to alert people in the districts, the number of overdue vaccination cases dropped in the past couple of weeks.

ASHA workers have been deployed in the districts to carry out a survey and identify those who are yet to receive the second jab after the due date is over.

Till last Friday, the second dose of Covaxine is due in the case of 2,43,531 people while around 24,95,984 people have received their first Covishield dose but yet to receive their second jab. In such cases their due dates are not over. Around 5,16,381 overdue Covaxine cases have been reported so far till Friday and 13,87,711 Covishield overdue cases. The total overdue cases would be around 19,04,092.

The state Health department has asked all the civic bodies to undertake massive awareness drives, put up banners and festoons at various locations to make people aware how important it is to complete double dose vaccination. Incidentally, around 3,042 common vaccination centres were operational in the state on Sunday and 5,696 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

"We are hopeful to complete first dose vaccination within the next two weeks. We have around 10 crore population out of which over 7 crore people are above the age of 18," a senior health official said.