'Over 90% of general population in Bengal is fully-vaccinated'

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection once again went up on Sunday with 493 cases being reported whereas on Saturday the daily infection stood at 235.



According to reporty, Bengal has, however, cumulatively administer double doses of Covid vaccine to over 6.33 crore out of 7 crore eligible population excluding those below the age of 18. Bengal has an approximate population of around 9.7 crore.

As many as 77,781 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the state on Sunday. Around 7.25 crore people have cumulatively received the first dose. Around 35,61,335 people have received precautionary doses so far.

Meanwhile, at least 18 medical students have tested positive for Covid at the Calcutta Medical College. Most of the infected patients have been quarantined at the hostel. Bengal on Sunday reported 493 Covid cases, the number had dropped significantly on Saturday to 235 from 657 which was registered in the state on Friday. State on Thursday saw a jump in infected cases up to 745 from 295 on Wednesday. After nearly four and half months the daily Covid log in the state has gone over 400.

The positivity rate, however, dropped to 5.11 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 7.27 per cent on Saturday.

The figure stood at 7.04 per cent on Friday. It had gone up by a huge margin on last Thursday with the figure reaching at 7.30 per cent from what was registered at 4.85 per cent on Wednesday.

The Covid curve has taken a sudden upturn from this week prompting the health department to issue several directives to the districts. No Covid death was reported in the state on Sunday. Two Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure. No Covid death was reported on Thursday also. Two Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday while on Tuesday one death had been reported. Covid fatality rate still stood at 1.05 per cent on Sunday.

The recovery rate continues to drop in the state. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.77 per cent on Sunday from 98.78 per cent on Saturday. On Thursday the figure stood at 98.80 per cent.

It remained at 98.83 percent on Wednesday from what was registered at 98.84 percent on Tuesday. Around 20,24,972 people have so far been infected with Covid across the state out of which 19,99,979 people have recovered.

The number of total sample tests carried out in the state so far reached 25,518,831.