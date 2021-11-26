Over 9 cr people inoculated with COVID-19 jabs in Bengal: Official

Kolkata: With more than five lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered on Thursday in West Bengal, the total number of shots given in the state crossed the nine-crore mark, an official of the health department said.



According to the official, as many as 6,23,82,416 first doses have been administered thus far, while the number of second jabs given stood at 2,76,58,876, he said.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Thursday recorded 11 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, which took the toll to 19,340, a bulletin issued by the department said.

At least 758 new cases were reported in the state, pushing the tally to 16,12,741

Two fatalities each were registered in the city, neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, while one each succumbed to the disease in Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

Altogether 15,85,444 people have recovered from the infection in the state, including 774 since Wednesday.

The discharge rate remained unchanged at 98.31 per cent.

Bengal currently has 7,867 active cases, down from 7,894 the previous day, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,01,47,647 sample tests have been conducted so far -- 37,031 of them since Wednesday, it added.