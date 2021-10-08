Over 8K police personnel to monitor pandals, immersion allowed for 4 days this year

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has decided to deploy its personnel in the streets from Chaturthi across the city to manage crowds during Durga Puja this year.



Sources informed that more than 8,000 police personnel would be deployed in the Puja pandals whereas several police pickets would be set up for security management. This year, immersion of idols will be allowed for only four days between October 15 and October 18.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra, briefed his men about how to control the crowd during the Puja days at Alipore Body Guard Lines auditorium.

"The order by the High Court and the state government will be followed strictly. Adequate numbers of traffic police personnel will also be on the roads to manage vehicular movement smoothly," Mitra said. He further informed that the vigilance on hotels across the city would be stepped up as several people visit the city during this time of the year.

At the major Puja pandals of the city, more than one senior Kolkata Police official like assistant commissioners (AC) and deputy commissioners (DC) will be in-charge of the whole security arrangement. Divisional DCs will be in-charge of their respective areas and decide in case any changes need to be done for the police arrangements. Around 25 major Puja pandals have been marked, where many people are expected to turn up.

Apart from the arrangements made for the Puja pandals and roads, special anti-crime teams will be patrolling the city. Also Special Striking Force teams, HRFS and divisional police control room vans will be patrolling across the city round the clock. Apart from the force deployment at the Puja pandals, an adequate number of police personnel will be deployed at the ghats during the four days of immersion.

Senior Kolkata Police officials along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) teams, special rescue teams equipped with diving gear and other objects will be there in each of the major ghats.

River Traffic Police will patrol in the waters using speed boats and other boats to avert any untoward incident.