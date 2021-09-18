'Over 86% of Mumbai's population has antibodies against Coronavirus'

Mumbai: As much as 86.64 per cent of Mumbai's population has developed antibodies against coronavirus as per the latest sero-survey, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed on Friday.



The survey, fifth since the onset of the pandemic, was conducted between August 12 and September 9, 2021, the civic body said in a release.

The sero-prevalence (presence of antibodies) in slums was 87.02 per cent, while it was 86.22 per cent in other areas, it said.

"Overall sero-prevalence in slum and non-slum areas in the city of Greater Mumbai is much higher in comparison to the last survey," the BMC said, adding that there was no significant difference in sero-prevalence of Mumbai `island city' and the suburbs.

Further, as many as 90.26 per cent of those partially or fully vaccinated were found to have antibodies, while the proportion was 79.86 per cent in the non-vaccinated population.

There was a marginal difference gender-wise. Among women there was 88.29 per cent sero-prevalence compared to 85.07 per cent in men.

Age-wise, sero-prevalence varied from 80 per cent to 91 per cent. The sero-prevalence in healthcare workers was 87.14 per cent.

Of total 8,674 samples examined during the survey, 20 per cent were of health workers.

The survey was conducted by the public health department and three civic hospitals with the support from A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute.

It included participants above 18 years from all 24 wards of the city.

Sero-prevalence among people who were vaccinated was much higher than those who had not been inoculated.

The civic body, however, urged people to continue following the COVID-19 safety protocol.

"Even if antibodies are found, precautions such as use of masks, hand hygiene and maintaining safe distance must be followed," the BMC appealed.

Meanwhile, a health department official said that Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,586 new coronavirus infections and 67 fatalities, taking the caseload to 65,15,111 and death toll to 1,38,389.

As many as 4,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 63,24,720.

There are 48,451 active cases in the state now.

As many as 2,81,072 people are in home quarantine and 1,813 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus far climbed to 5,67,09,128 after 1,79,246 samples were tested during the day. Mumbai city reported 472 new cases and three deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,37,200 and death toll to 16,042.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,15,111, New cases 3,586, Death toll 1,38,389, Recoveries 63,24,720, Active cases 48,451, Total tests 5,67,09,128.