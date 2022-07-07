Over 85K commuters download Metro app
Kolkata: Metro Railway expects the download of its Metro Ride Kolkata application to touch one lakh mark soon as its popularity amidst commuters rises.
In five months since its inception on March 5 this year, the application Metro Ride Kolkata has been downloaded by at least 85,496 commuters by July 5. The application is available on Google play store and was developed in one and a half years.
"The idea is to decrease the crowd in front of booking counters and promote hassle free recharge for the passenger. The idea was brought on table especially keeping in mind the pandemic times," a senior metro official said. In order to make the app popular amongst the commuters, the metro officials and staff have been promoting the application through all social media outlets.
They have even put up a kiosk at each metro station attending to the queries of the commuters on the process to use the application and recharge online.
According to the metro official, staff at the help desks in different stations along the North-South metro corridor are being approached by people from all walks of life and age, with queries about the application.
These camps are being organized at different metro stations such as Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Rabindra Sarobar, Netaji, Sahid Khudiram and Kavi Nazrul metro stations. During these camps, the commuters are encouraged to download the application and informed about its usage.
