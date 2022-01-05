Over 850 Covid positive in Bidhannagar area

Kolkata: More than 850 cases of Covid have been reported across the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area till Tuesday.



Around 12 micro containment zones have been marked across the BMC area including eight in Salt Lake. According to sources, though the number of Covid cases is increasing, the maximum of the infected residents are mild symptomatic and they are in home isolation.

A few of them have been admitted in several hospitals but none of them are critical. Till date no death case has been reported due to Covid pandemic during the third wave of the pandemic. "The markets are being sanitized regularly. Also we have started making people aware about dos and don'ts to stay safe from the pandemic," said a senior official of BMC.

Apart from BMC, three apartment buildings at Action Area III in New Town under New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) have been marked as containment zones. NKDA has already started sanitizing the market complexes and offices in New Town. Debasish Sen, Chairman of NKDA informed that they are putting more stress on testing and thus conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at the apartment buildings adjacent to those marked as micro containment zones.

Also a safe home will be opened soon in Action Area II near tank number 12. NKDA is also arranging vaccination for school children. "Senior officials of NKDA will visit several places to make people aware about the situation and request them to wear masks properly. Also masks will be distributed if anybody is found without a mask," added Sen.