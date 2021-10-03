Over 6L cumulatively vaccinated in a day

Kolkata: State has already administered over 1.69 crore second doses so far till Saturday. Over 4.16 crore first doses have been administered in Bengal so far.



The health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state has to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre. Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that State health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

Over 6 lakh people were cumulatively vaccinated on Saturday. State had also administered over 6 lakh doses on Friday. On Thursday, around 5 lakh doses were administered across the state.

Around 3,427 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have so far been set up in the state and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,629 till Saturday.