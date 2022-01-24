Over 6K motor vehicle rule violators prosecuted online

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has prosecuted more than six thousand car drivers and two wheeler riders through the Kolkata Police citation smartphone application for violating traffic norms.



On Thursday, 3352 car drivers and two wheeler riders were prosecuted while on Saturday 3359 offenders were sent messages of prosecution.

According to sources, the citation application of Kolkata Police was meant for prosecuting vehicles without stopping it.

Initially, Kolkata Police used to note down the registration number of the vehicles and then send messages to its owners. The system was changed after smartphones were launched and became popular. An integrated smartphone application was made for citation while another application was made for the

traffic sergeants.Though the citation was allowed only for those offences having low penalty amount, recently it has been upgraded and most of the common offences mentioned in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act have been added. At present to initiate a citation, the concerned traffic cop need to take a clear picture of the vehicles registration plate.

Without the photograph, the citation prosecution will not be generated.

If the citation is generated, the owner of the offending vehicle will receive an SMS mentioning the car number, spot where the MV Act violation took place along with nature of offence with date and time.