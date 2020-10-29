Over 6K Covid patients cured in Balurghat till date

BALURGHAT: A total of 6,255 Corona positive patients who were admitted in various designated facilities across South Dinajpur cured and discharged till Wednesday, as learnt from a press release provided by



Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey on the same day.

As per the press release, a total of 6,626 positive cases were reported till Wednesday evening. In Balurghat, Hili, Tapan, Kumarganj, Banshihari, Gangarampur, Kushmandi and Harirampur blocks, there were 766, 391, 779, 785, 419, 555, 713 and 464 cases reported till date. The number of cases detected from the three civic areas of Balurghat, Buniadpur and Gangarampur were 1190, 192 and 297 respectively. In addition to this, around 75 cases were also identified from other districts/Kolkata.

The press release stated that the active cases stand at 323 in the district. A total of 36 critical patients are currently undergoing treatment in Balurghat Covid Hospital.

It may be noted that 1,28,216 tests in order to detect the positive patients have been done till date with the positivity rate is 5.2 per cent only, it is learnt through the press

release.