Over 6.6K dengue cases reported last week

KOLKATA: About 6,680 people were affected with dengue across Bengal in the last one week.



More than 37,000 people have cumulatively been infected with dengue so far this season, sources said.

North 24-Parganas is the worst-hit district as far as the total number of infected people is concerned.

Around 1,627 people from North 24-Parganas have tested positive for dengue in the last one week. Hooghly registered around 676 dengue cases in the past seven days.

In the case of Kolkata, around 596 fresh dengue cases were detected in the past one week. Howrah saw around 572 new cases.

According to sources, MR Bangur Hospital has 119 beds for dengue patients while Beliaghata ID Hospital has 80 beds in the dengue ward.

Baghajatin State General hospital has 44 beds in dengue wards.

Bengal has seen a little rise in daily dengue cases after the health department increased the number of tests in various affected areas.

Health department is now conducting around 4,500 dengue tests on a daily basis.

With the dengue spike continuing to go up in various pockets of Bengal, the state health department has formed expert teams which have started a survey in various hospitals.

The teams are examining the dengue deaths in the state and if there was any delay in hospital admission.

With a sudden rise in dengue cases, the public health experts have started visiting various hospitals to take stock of the situation.

The teams are examining if the hospitals are following the standard protocols laid down by the state health department while treating a dengue patient.