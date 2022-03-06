Over 6.26L girls, 5L boys to appear for Madhyamik

Kolkata: The Madhyamik examination 2022 which begins from Monday (March 7) will witness 11,26,863 examinees appearing from 4194 centres spanning across the state.



The number of female candidates appearing for the examination is more than their male counterparts.

"This year, we will be having the highest number of candidate appearing ever in the history of the Madhyamik examination," Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which holds the Madhyamik examination in the state said. The number of male candidates is 5,00,059 while the number of female candidates is 6,26,804. The last time when the Madhyamik examination was held in physical mode the total number of centres were 2839.

"The examination will be held in adherence to COVID health protocols this year. So the number of centres has gone upto 4194. Wearing of masks will be compulsory for the students as well as the invigilators. The schools have been asked to take adequate sanitisation measures," Ganguly said.

He added that there will be isolation rooms in each examination centre so that if a student suddenly develops COVID symptoms or fall sick he/she can be shifted to that facility from where he/she can sit for his examination. Apart from this arrangements will also be available in nearby hospitals or health centres so that sick examinees can appear for their examination.

The total number of head examinee will be 1494 while the number of examinees will be 53173.

The Board President reiterated that internet facilities will not be snapped in any examination centre while the examination will be i progress but some 'disturbed blocks' have been identified across the state where internet connectivity will be suspended during the examination period.

The control room 033-23213827 and 033-23592274 that has been operational since February 28 will also remain open on the day of the examination.

The examination will be held from 12 noon till 3 pm. However, question papers will be handed over at 11.45 am so that they can go through the same in 15 minutes. Some examinees gathered infront of WBBSE office at Salt Lake claiming that they have not received admit cards for the examination, with the last date of receipt of such cards getting over. "Students assembled have not filled up forms as notified. So they will not be able to sit for the examination," a senior WBBSE official said.