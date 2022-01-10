Over 600 nursing professional in various med colleges in city+ve

Kolkata: More than 600 nursing professionals from various medical colleges have been infected in less than a week, raising a serious concern for the health services in the hospitals.



Over 250 nurses have been infected at NRS Medical College and Hospital in the past two days while in RG Kar Medical College, around 100 nursing professionals tested positive for Covid in the last three days.

At Calcutta Medical College, at least 150 nurses have been infected in the last five days while over 112 nurses have been affected at Calcutta National Medical College.

There are 40 nurses who are infected with Covid in SSKM. The sister-in-charge at the BC Roy Children Hospital has also been infected along with 10 others. More than 17 nursing staff at MR Bangur Hospital have tested positive for Covid.

More than 400 doctors at various hospitals in the city and a large number of health workers have also been affected.

Many employees at Swasthya Bhawan are also down with Covid.

Various medical colleges and hospitals have started roster-based shifting duties of doctors to handle the situation. Some of the hospitals have postponed scheduled surgeries.