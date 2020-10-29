Over 5L join TMC's 'mark safe from BJP' digital campaign

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a virtual attack on BJP as they started a website and urged social media users to join the fight against the hatred and communal violence propagated



by BJP, already about 5,22,232 people have joined the campaign.

The website www.savebengalfromBJP.com has been created by TMC to provide people a platform to voice whether they support them.

Veteran TMC leader Firhad Hakim, tweeted: "People are standing up for themselves. People are protecting

Bengal. 5 lakh people have marked themselves safe from @BJP4India's hate politics. If you don't want violence around you go and mark yourself safe on http://savebengalfrombjp.com right now! #5LMarkedSafeFromBJP.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamool

Congress tweeted: "As I mark myself safe from BJP, I think of all the 5 lakh people who have joined the fight in protecting Bengal from the countless atrocities of @BJP4India. Our fight will continue! Visit http://savebengalfrombjp.com today and mark yourself safe from BJP. #5LMarkedSafeFrom

BJP."

Indranil Sen tweeted: "Are you sick and tired of @BJP4India's wrongdoings? Show your solidarity by marking yourself safe from them on http://savebengalfrombjp.com. 5 lakh people have spoken up. You should too. #5LMarkedSafeFromBJP."

Dr. Shashi Panja tweeted: "I have Marked myself SAFE from BJP. Now it is your turn to Save Bengal. #MarkedSafeFromBJP."

Soham Chakraborty national vice-president of All India Youth Trinamool Congress tweeted: "BJP has repeatedly harped onto their hate-ridden tunes of divisive politics. More than 5 lakh people have raised their voices against the same and marked themselves safe."

The BJP is destroying the social fabric of Bengal by propagating divisive Politics, autocracy, inequality and restriction on choice, the leaders maintained.

The campaign has witnessed maximum participation from the age group of 18-35 years.