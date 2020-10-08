Over 5K Corona patients recover in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Around 5,337 COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted in different designated facilities across South Dinajpur were cured and released till date. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey in a press release on Wednesday evening informed.



"The recovery rate of the patients is quite satisfactory here in the district. Most of the patients who were infected with the deadly virus were already cured and discharged from the hospitals. The critical patients are being treated at Covid Hospital in Balurghat. We have initiated all effective measures so that they may cure and get discharged as early as possible," said an official.

According to the press release, around 5,593 positive cases were reported cured till Wednesday evening. In Balurghat, Hili, Tapan, Kumarganj, Banshihari, Gangarampur, Kushmandi and Harirampur blocks, there were 653, 332, 634, 679, 381, 482, 613 and 381 cases reported so far. The number of cases found from the three civic areas across the district namely Balurghat, Buniadpur and Gangarampur were 990, 151 and 232 respectively. Around 65 cases were also identified from other districts/Kolkata.

Notably, the active cases stand at 218 as stated in the press release. Around 25 critical patients are currently admitted in Balurghat COVID Hospital. A total of 150 patients are now staying in Home Isolation. There are eight functional Safe Homes in South Dinajpur with 363-bed facilities available there. About 43 positive patients are now staying in Safe Houses.

It may be mentioned that 97,609 tests in order to detect the positive patients have been conducted so far. The positivity rate is 5.7 per cent only, as learnt from the press release.

In the district, there is no broad-based containment zone declared from the district administration as the number of positive cases has declined.