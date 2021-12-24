Over 5K artistes to perform in Bangla Sangeet Mela at 11 different venues

KOLKATA: More than 5000 artistes will perform in the Bangla Sangeet Mela, to be held at 11 different places, including Maidan area from December 25 to January 1.



While the extravaganza of the Bangla Sangeet Mela will start on Saturday, the curtain raiser was held in front of Rabindra Sadan on Thursday. Folk artistes from different parts of the state performed during the curtain raiser that took place in the presence of eminent singer Indranil Sen, minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs Department. The entire Rabindra Sadan area got a new look, when the folk artistes performed Natua, Chhau and other folk dances one after the other. Bauls were found performing on a tableau.

Later, Sen held a press conference in which he announced that this year Bangla Sangeet Mela would be held at different places in the city. These places are Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Manch, Rabindra Okakura Bhawan, Phani Bhusan Bidya Binod Yatra Manch, Hedua Park, Madhusudan Mukta Manch, Ektara Mukta Manch, Deshapriya Park, Rajya Sangeet Academy Mukhta Manch,

Barisha Club Maidan and the open stage beside Charu Kala Parshad. "There will be over 5000 artistes performing in different places in the city. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, such events will be starting soon in districts,"said Sen.

He reiterated that after Trinamool Congress came into power such events have increased. Folk artistes from all blocks showed their interest to participate in the mela.